* Italy will soon announce a timetable to roll back its COVID-19 curbs, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday, as a surge in cases fuelled by the highly contagious Omicron variant started to slow. * Britain reported 534 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, the highest daily figure since late February 2021.

* Germany will allow up to 10,000 spectators at major outdoor events such as Bundesliga soccer games, the 16 federal states agreed. * Norway will scrap most of its remaining lockdown measures with immediate effect as a spike in coronavirus infections is unlikely to jeopardise health services, the prime minister said.

AMERICAS * COVID-19 infections and deaths in the Americas are still increasing, but the rise in infections seems to be slowing down in places hit earliest by the Omicron variant, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said.

* U.S. soldiers who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine will be immediately discharged, the U.S. Army said on Wednesday, saying the move was critical to maintain combat readiness. * Truck drivers who have been blockading downtown Ottawa for six days said they had no intention of leaving the Canadian capital until the government scrapped COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

ASIA-PACIFIC * New COVID-19 cases in Tokyo exceeded 20,000 for the first time, dimming hopes that a wave of infections fuelled by the Omicron variant is peaking in Japan.

* Mixed doubles curling opened competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics as the shadow of war in Ukraine, and the impending arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin, loomed over an event already transformed by the coronavirus pandemic. * Australia's COVID-19 hospitalisation rate fell to its lowest in nearly three weeks, while a steady rate of daily infections raised hopes the worst of an outbreak fuelled by the Omicron variant may have passed.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * Turkey has recorded 110,682 new COVID-19 infections in the space of 24 hours, its highest daily figure of the pandemic, health ministry data showed.

* Though Omicron is causing proportionally fewer severe infections and deaths in Israel, daily caseloads skyrocketed past 80,000 in late January before easing in recent days. * Nigeria launched a $149 million fund to help fight HIV/AIDS, especially targeting the prevention of mother-to-child transmissions, after foreign funding came under strain from the focus on COVID-19.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * U.S. regulators are considering the first COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 5, the only age group not yet eligible for the shots, after Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech SE BNTX.O began the regulatory approval process on Tuesday.

* The Spanish medicines agency said it had authorised pharmaceutical firm Hipra to carry out phase III trials of the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing. * Gilead Sciences Inc's COVID-19 drug remdesivir last year overtook AbbVie Inc's 20-year-old arthritis drug Humira as the medicine that U.S. hospitals spent the most on, according to Vizient Inc, a purchasing group used by about half the nation's hospitals.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global stocks staged a recovery on Wednesday as strong earnings from U.S. technology companies and OPEC+ plans for moderate oil output helped to counter jitters over weak economic reports.

* The COVID-19 pandemic remains the biggest risk to the global economy, and is contributing to rising inflation in many countries, the chief of the International Monetary Fund said. * U.S. private payrolls fell for the first time in a year in January as soaring COVID-19 infections disrupted business operations, raising the risk of a sharp decline in employment that would deal a temporary setback to the labor market.

