Health News Roundup: Tokyo's daily COVID-19 infections exceed 20,000 for first time; British COVID trial deliberately infecting young adults found to be safe and more

Tokyo's daily COVID-19 infections exceed 20,000 for first time

New COVID-19 cases in Tokyo exceeded 20,000 for the first time on Wednesday, dimming hopes that a wave of infections fuelled by the Omicron variant is peaking in Japan. Nationwide cases reached a record 91,760, while 18 prefectures recorded all-time highs, according to a tally by online news service JX Press.

British COVID trial deliberately infecting young adults found to be safe

The world's first "human challenge" trial in which volunteers were deliberately exposed to COVID-19 to advance research into the disease was found to be safe in healthy young adults, leaders of the study said on Wednesday. The data supports the safety of this model and lays the groundwork for future studies to test new vaccines and medicines against COVID-19 using this kind of trial by the end of this year, the team added.

Biden revives 'Cancer Moonshot' plan with goal to lower death rate

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced plans to reduce the death rate from cancer by at least 50 percent over the next 25 years, part of an effort to revive the "Cancer Moonshot" initiative to speed research and make more treatments available. The program, an Obama administration initiative led by Biden when he was vice president, also aims to improve cancer detection and prevention. Biden's son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46, something the president has said helps inform his and first lady Jill Biden's passion for the project.

Finnish government to remove COVID-19 restrictions

Finland will begin lifting restrictions put in place to check the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, with the aim of removing all curbs at the beginning of March, Prime Minister Sanna Marin told reporters on Wednesday. Heavy restrictions put in place just after Christmas had forced many restaurants and cultural and sports venues to temporarily lay off staff and cancel events.

Novo rejects U.S. insulin price hikes report, has 'nothing to hide'

Novo Nordisk on Wednesday rejected allegations by a U.S. congressional investigative committee that it has engaged in manoeuvres to increase net prices on life-saving insulin in tandem with competitors on the U.S. market. The report by the House Oversight Committee, the main investigative body of the U.S. House of Representatives, alleged that Novo had raised its insulin drug prices to the detriment of diabetes patients between 2001 and 2019.

U.S. diplomats, spies may have been hit by electromagnetic energy -report

Some of the 1,000 U.S. diplomats and intelligence officers hit by a mysterious illness known as Havana Syndrome could have been targeted by electromagnetic energy pulses, according to a report to U.S. intelligence leaders released on Wednesday. "Pulse electromagnetic energy, particularly in the radio frequency range, plausibly explains" the ear pain, vertigo, and other symptoms of some of those suffering the ailments first reported by U.S. diplomats in the Cuban capital in 2016, experts from inside and outside the U.S. government said.

Germany to allow large events with up to 10,000 spectators

Germany will allow up to 10,000 spectators at major outdoor events such as Bundesliga soccer games, the 16 federal states agreed on Wednesday. The decision, which also allows up to 4,000 participants in indoor spaces, aims to harmonize currently varying rules for stadium attendance at a state-by-state level. The new rules take effect as soon as the federal states update their regulation.

Britain reports 534 COVID deaths, highest in nearly a year

Britain reported 534 deaths within 28-days of a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, the highest daily figure since late February 2021. The government data also showed 88,085 new cases of COVID-19, in line with recent numbers.

Placenta may have mechanism that protects fetus from COVID; vaccines safe with rheumatic diseases

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Placenta may shed proteins to keep virus out

Swiss start dialling back pandemic restrictions

Switzerland on Wednesday began easing coronavirus pandemic restrictions as fears waned that a spike in infections fuelled by the Omicron variant would overwhelm the health care system. Quarantine for people who come into contact with an infected person and a work-from home order will end from midnight, the government said, though it still recommended that people work from home if possible.

