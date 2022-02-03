Left Menu

China reports 39 new COVID cases for Feb 2 vs 63 a day earlier

China reported 39 confirmed coronavirus cases for Feb. 2, down from 63 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Thursday. Mainland China had 106,241 confirmed cases as of Feb. 2.

China reported 39 confirmed coronavirus cases for Feb. 2, down from 63 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Thursday. Of the new confirmed infections, 21 were locally transmitted and the remaining were found among people arriving from overseas, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

No new fatalities were reported, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636. Mainland China had 106,241 confirmed cases as of Feb. 2.

