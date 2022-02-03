Left Menu

Olympics-Beijing Games see 55 COVID-19 cases on Feb 2, highest daily tally

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-02-2022 08:32 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 08:32 IST
A total of 55 new COVID-19 infections were found among Olympic Games-related personnel on Feb. 2, the chair of the Beijing 2022 medical expert panel said on Thursday, the highest daily tally so far.

Twenty-nine cases were found among new airport arrivals, Brian McCloskey told the International Olympic Committee session, while 26 were among those in the "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public.

