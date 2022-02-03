Health News Roundup: France's COVID vaccine pass to stay until ICUs are 'emptied', says health minister; S.Korean companies take precautions to block COVID-19 spread after holidays and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

France's COVID vaccine pass to stay until ICUs are 'emptied', says health minister

France's vaccine pass will remain in place until hospitals are able to function normally without canceling non-emergency procedures to make room for COVID patients in intensive care, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.

The government says the vaccine pass helps curb the spread of the coronavirus and has spurred more people to get the COVID shot, alleviating pressure on hospitals. Critics say it impinges on civil liberties and some have taken to the streets in protest.

S.Korean companies take precautions to block COVID-19 spread after holidays

Some of South Korea's corporate giants have asked staff to test themselves for COVID-19 before returning to work on Thursday after the Lunar New Year holidays, amid concerns the break could fuel the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant. Kakao Corp, operator of South Korea's dominant chat app, went further and blocked employees from coming to the office for two weeks, as the country's daily infections hit record highs.

Venezuela COVID patients, exhausted doctors get mental health help from medical charity

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) is providing mental health care for COVID-19 patients, their families, and also medical staff in two public hospitals in Venezuela to support the country's run-down health system. They are organizing phone and video calls between the sick and their loved ones and even helping dying patients to say their goodbyes, Elizabeth Hernandez, who leads MSF's effort at Caracas' Lidice hospital, said.

Biden revives 'Cancer Moonshot' plan with goal to lower death rate

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced plans to reduce the death rate from cancer by at least 50 percent over the next 25 years, part of an effort to revive the "Cancer Moonshot" initiative to speed research and make more treatments available. The program, an Obama administration initiative led by Biden when he was vice president, also aims to improve cancer detection and prevention. Biden's son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46, something the president has said helps inform his and first lady Jill Biden's passion for the project.

German vaccine commission to recommend fourth COVID-19 shot

Germany's expert panel on vaccine use (STIKO) is preparing to recommend a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose, the committee's head, Thomas Mertens, told media group Funke on Thursday. "We have data from Israel that shows a fourth dose significantly improves protection from a severe case of illness," Mertens told Funke. "The STIKO will make the recommendation soon," he added.

Mississippi becomes 37th U.S. state to legalize medical marijuana

Mississippi joined 36 other U.S. states in legalizing marijuana for medical use on Wednesday, as the governor signed legislation permitting cannabis for the treatment of severe, debilitating health conditions such as cancer, AIDS, and Alzheimer's disease. Announcing enactment of the bill, Governor Tate Reeves said the final version passed last week by the Republican-controlled legislature was designed to curb recreational marijuana use, such as by allowing patients to obtain no more than 3 ounces of cannabis per month, or 3.5 grams a day.

U.S. diplomats, spies may have been hit by electromagnetic energy -report

Some of the 1,000 U.S. diplomats and intelligence officers hit by a mysterious illness known as Havana Syndrome could have been targeted by electromagnetic energy pulses, according to a report to U.S. intelligence leaders released on Wednesday. "Pulse electromagnetic energy, particularly in the radio frequency range, plausibly explains" the ear pain, vertigo, and other symptoms of some of those suffering the ailments first reported by U.S. diplomats in the Cuban capital in 2016, experts from inside and outside the U.S. government said.

U.S. drug firm ex-CEO convicted of steering opioids to 'dirty doctors'

A federal jury on Wednesday convicted former Rochester Drug Co-operative (RDC) CEO Laurence Doud of trafficking opioids to "bad pharmacies" and "dirty doctors." Following two days of deliberations, the jury convicted Doud, 78, of conspiring to distribute illegal narcotics and conspiring to defraud the United States.

Fortress New Zealand delays full reopening until October

New Zealand on Thursday announced a phased reopening of its border that has been largely closed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but travel bodies said self-isolation rules need to be removed to revive the struggling tourism sector. Vaccinated New Zealanders in Australia can travel home from Feb. 27 without a requirement to stay at state-managed quarantine facilities, while New Zealand citizens in the rest of the world will be able to do so two weeks later, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Placenta may have mechanism that protects fetus from COVID; vaccines safe with rheumatic diseases

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. The placenta may shed proteins to keep viruses out

