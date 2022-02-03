Left Menu

Tokyo among 13 Japanese regions weighing extension of COVID curbs -media

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-02-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 11:33 IST
  • Japan

Japan is considering a two-week extension of infection controls in 13 regions, including its capital Tokyo, to rein in a record surge of COVID-19 infections, the Fuji News Network said on Thursday.

Officials may decide next week to extend the measures originally set to expire on Feb. 13, the broadcaster added.

Tokyo raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level on Thursday, after reporting a record 21,576 infections the previous day when the nationwide tally reached a record 94,815, driven by the infectious Omicron variant.

