Left Menu

Ukraine reports record 39,620 COVID daily cases - ministry

Ukraine registered a record daily high of 39,620 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday. The previous high of 37,351 cases was reported on January 29. Ministry data showed 210 new related deaths. Ukraine's tally of infections in the pandemic stands at 4.17 million, with 100,809 deaths.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-02-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 12:41 IST
Ukraine reports record 39,620 COVID daily cases - ministry
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine registered a record daily high of 39,620 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday. The previous high of 37,351 cases was reported on January 29.

Ministry data showed 210 new related deaths. Ukraine's tally of infections in the pandemic stands at 4.17 million, with 100,809 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022