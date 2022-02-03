Ukraine reports record 39,620 COVID daily cases - ministry

Ukraine registered a record daily high of 39,620 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday. The previous high of 37,351 cases was reported on January 29.

Ministry data showed 210 new related deaths. Ukraine's tally of infections in the pandemic stands at 4.17 million, with 100,809 deaths.

