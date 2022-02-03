Left Menu

India reports 1,72,433 new COVID cases, 6.8 pc higher than yesterday

India has reported 1,72,433 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, 6.8 per cent higher than yesterday, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 12:50 IST
India reports 1,72,433 new COVID cases, 6.8 pc higher than yesterday
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has reported 1,72,433 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, 6.8 per cent higher than yesterday, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday. With this, the active caseload of India is presently at 15,33,921, constituting 3.67 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

According to the Ministry, the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 12.98 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is reported to be 10.99 per cent. As many as 2,59,107 patients have also recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,97,70,414. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 95.14 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, as per the Ministry, a total of 15,69,449 COVID tests were conducted. India has so far conducted over 73.41 crore (73,41,92,614) cumulative COVID tests. With the administration of over 55 lakh (55,10,693) COVID vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 167.87 crore (1,67,87,93,137), as per Ministry's provisional reports till 7 am today.

"This has been achieved through 1,85,37,996 sessions," the Ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022