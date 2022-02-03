Left Menu

Russia reports new record of daily COVID cases

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-02-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 14:10 IST
Russia reported a record daily number of COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the Omicron coronavirus variant spread across the country, authorities said.

New daily cases jumped to 155,768, up from 141,883 a day earlier. The government coronavirus task force also reported 667 deaths in the last 24 hours.

