German vaccine commission recommends Novavax vaccine for adults

Germany's expert panel on vaccine use (STIKO) said on Thursday that it would recommend Novavax's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine as a first shot for people older than 18 years. It said a booster shot should be given with an mRNA vaccine, and particularly vulnerable people should also receive a second booster with an mRNA vaccine.

Stiko also updated its booster shot recommendation and now advises at-risk people and health workers to get a second booster shot against the coronavirus with an mRNA vaccine. Novavax's vaccine uses a different technology than the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna or the Johnson and Johnson shot.

