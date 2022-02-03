Left Menu

German vaccine commission recommends Novavax vaccine for adults

Germany's expert panel on vaccine use (STIKO) said on Thursday that it would recommend Novavax's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine as a first shot for people older than 18 years. Novavax's vaccine uses a different technology than the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna or the Johnson and Johnson shot.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-02-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 14:57 IST
German vaccine commission recommends Novavax vaccine for adults
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's expert panel on vaccine use (STIKO) said on Thursday that it would recommend Novavax's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine as a first shot for people older than 18 years. It said a booster shot should be given with an mRNA vaccine, and particularly vulnerable people should also receive a second booster with an mRNA vaccine.

Stiko also updated its booster shot recommendation and now advises at-risk people and health workers to get a second booster shot against the coronavirus with an mRNA vaccine. Novavax's vaccine uses a different technology than the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna or the Johnson and Johnson shot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022