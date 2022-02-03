Japan's daily coronavirus infections exceed 100,000 for first time -Yomiuri
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-02-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 15:05 IST
Daily coronavirus infections in Japan on Thursday exceeded 100,000 for first time since the pandemic began, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.
Infections in Japan have surged since the start of the year as the Omicron variant has taken hold. About a fifth of the cases are in Tokyo.
