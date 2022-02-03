Left Menu

Africa CDC's Nkengasong says sub-variant of Omicron not yet of concern

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 16:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The emerging BA.2 sub-variant of the Omicron coronavirus variant is not yet of concern for Africa based on studies so far, the director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

"The new sub-variant of Omicron ... we have not seen anything ... that is alarming or is a cause of concern," the Africa CDC's John Nkengasong told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

