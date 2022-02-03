Left Menu

WHO worried Africa vaccination rate will drop as Omicron seen as less severe variant

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 03-02-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 17:09 IST
Image Credit: ANI
The World Health Organisation said on Thursday it was worried that the COVID-19 vaccination rate on the continent would drop because the Omicron variant was being seen as causing less severe disease.

WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti also told a media briefing that Africa has reported fewer COVID-19 infections than expected because the continent was not as interconnected and the population was relatively young.

