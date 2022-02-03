Sweden and the Czech Republic said they plan to ease pandemic restrictions, as Russia and Japan reported record new daily infection numbers. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The European Commission proposed on Thursday a change to rules on COVID-19 certificates that would allow participants in vaccine trials to get a valid pass. * Sweden will lift pandemic restrictions next week despite record levels of infections as it banks on booster shots and high rates of past COVID-19 infections to keep hospitalization rates manageable.

* The Czech Republic will stop requiring COVID passes for entry to restaurants and other service or entertainment venues starting next week, opening them up to unvaccinated people, its prime minister said. * Poland reported 54,477 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday and the total number of cases passed five million, the Health Ministry said.

* Russia reported a record daily number of COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the Omicron variant spreads, authorities said. * Russia and Argentina are working on a new COVID-19 vaccine contract, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

AMERICAS * Major airlines, business, and travel groups have urged the White House to end COVID-19 pre-departure testing requirements for vaccinated international passengers traveling to the United States.

* Mexico topped 5 million total confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, registering 42,181 new cases and 573 new deaths, according to health ministry data. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan's former vaccine czar hopes the nation's strict border curbs can be eased from March, he said on Thursday. * Daily coronavirus infections in Japan on Thursday exceeded 100,000 for the first time since the pandemic began, the Yomiuri newspaper reported, and the Fuji News Network said the country was considering a two-week extension of curbs in 13 regions.

* The Hong Kong government said on Thursday it would extend a work-from-home plan for civil servants as health officials warned tougher measures could follow amid a worsening COVID-19 outbreak. * The streets of tsunami-hit Tonga were empty and silent on Thursday on the first full day of a lockdown imposed in the previously coronavirus-free nation after two wharf workers were diagnosed with COVID-19.

* New Zealand on Thursday announced a phased reopening of its border, but travel bodies said self-isolation rules need to be removed to revive the struggling tourism sector. * A total of 55 new COVID-19 infections were found among Olympic Games-related personnel on Feb. 2, the chair of the Beijing 2022 medical expert panel said on Thursday, the highest daily tally so far.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * Africa has not reached an endemic phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, the director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

* The emerging BA.2 sub-variant of the Omicron variant is not yet of concern for Africa based on studies, the director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday, while a WHO scientist said it had been found in five African countries. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Britain has approved Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine for people over 18 and Germany's expert panel on vaccine use said it would recommend it as a first shot for the same group. * Singapore has approved Pfizer's oral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid, its Health Sciences Authority said on Thursday.

* Germany's expert panel on vaccine use is preparing to recommend a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose, the committee's head told media group, Funke, on Thursday. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* The COVID-19 pandemic remains the biggest risk to the global economy, and is contributing to rising inflation in many countries, the chief of the International Monetary Fund said. * Eurozone economic growth lost momentum in January as the bloc's dominant services industry suffered from subdued demand amid tighter restrictions, a survey showed.

