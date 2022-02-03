Left Menu

Merck has strong fourth quarter as COVID-19 treatment debuts

Adjusted earnings, which exclude items like interest expense, totalled 1.80 per share, far exceeding Wall Streets per-share projections of 1.53, according to a survey by the data firm FactSet. Merck sales also topped the quarterly revenue expectations of 13.16 billion from industry analysts.The drugmaker expects adjusted earnings of 7.12 to 7.27 per share on 56.1 billion to 57.6 billion in revenue.

The blockbuster cancer treatment Keytruda pushed Merck past fourth-quarter expectations, and the drugmaker's COVID-19 treatment debuted with nearly $1 billion in sales.

Sales for the Gardasil vaccine, which protects against cancer-causing human papilloma virus infections, jumped 50%, Merck said Thursday.

Merck earned $3.75 billion in the final quarter of 2021 and sales jumping 24% to $13.52 billion. Adjusted earnings, which exclude items like interest expense, totalled $1.80 per share, far exceeding Wall Street's per-share projections of $1.53, according to a survey by the data firm FactSet. Merck sales also topped the quarterly revenue expectations of $13.16 billion from industry analysts.

The drugmaker expects adjusted earnings of $7.12 to $7.27 per share on $56.1 billion to $57.6 billion in revenue. Wall Street has been projecting earnings of $7.30 per share on $56.71 billion in revenue.

Shares of Merck & Co., based in Kenilworth, New Jersey, slipped 17 cents to $81.84 in early trading.

