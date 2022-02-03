Health News Roundup: EU to ease rules on COVID pass to remove hurdle for vaccine trials; Singapore approves Pfizer's oral COVID-19 medicine Paxlovid and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

EU to ease rules on COVID pass to remove hurdle for vaccine trials

The European Commission proposed on Thursday a change to rules on COVID-19 certificates that would allow participants in vaccine trials to get a valid pass despite having received unapproved shots. The move follows concerns raised by Germany's BioNTech and Spain's Hipra about difficulties in enrolling volunteers for their COVID-19 vaccine trials because participants could face limitations to access public spaces and to travel.

Singapore approves Pfizer's oral COVID-19 medicine Paxlovid

Singapore has approved Pfizer's oral COVID-19 medicine Paxlovid, its Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Thursday. Paxlovid is the first COVID-19 oral treatment authorised for use in the city-state for the treatment of mild to moderate cases among adults at high risk of severe disease, HSA said in a statement.

German vaccine commission backs Novavax COVID vaccine for adults

Germany's expert panel on vaccine use on Thursday recommended Novavax's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine for basic immunisation for people over 18, in a push to win over the more than 15% of German adults still not fully vaccinated. The high-profile advisory group known as STIKO said a booster shot should still be given with an mRNA vaccine, and particularly vulnerable people should also receive a second booster with an mRNA vaccine.

German researchers to breed pigs for human heart transplants this year

German scientists plan to clone and then breed this year genetically modified pigs to serve as heart donors for humans, based on a simpler version of a U.S.-engineered animal used last month in the world's first pig-to-human transplant. Eckhard Wolf, a scientist at Ludwig-Maximilians University (LMU) in Munich, said his team aimed to have the new species, modified from the Auckland Island breed, ready for transplant trials by 2025.

Britain approves Novavax COVID vaccine as fifth in country

Britain has approved Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine for use in those 18 years of age and older, the country's medicines regulator said on Thursday, bringing a fifth coronavirus shot to its roster amidst the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. The vaccine, Nuvaxovid, was approved as a first and second dose as it met the required safety, quality and effectiveness standards, the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said https://www.gov.uk/government/news/novavax-covid-19-vaccine-nuvaxovid-approved-by-mhra in a statement.

Africa not yet in endemic phase of COVID-19 pandemic - CDC director

Africa has not reached an endemic phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, in which the burden of disease has been brought down to a minimum level with only sporadic outbreaks, the director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday. "With (an) 11% positivity rate and the severity of what we are seeing now, that is the waves that keep coming and going ... it doesn't meet the definition of endemicity," the Africa CDC's John Nkengasong told a news conference.

Omicron sub-variant BA.2 harder to identify, found in 5 African nations -WHO

The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron has been found in five African countries, a World Health Organization scientist said on Thursday, adding she was concerned about the development because samples of BA.2 may not be spotted as a form of Omicron. The BA.2 sub-variant has begun to replace Omicron's more common "original" BA.1 variant in countries such as Denmark. Data from there suggests no difference in disease severity, according to another WHO official.

Japan's daily coronavirus infections exceed 100,000 for first time -Yomiuri

Daily coronavirus infections in Japan on Thursday exceeded 100,000 for first time since the pandemic began, the Yomiuri newspaper reported. Infections in Japan have surged since the start of the year as the Omicron variant has taken hold. About a fifth of the cases are in Tokyo.

Roche says aiming to provide clarity on Alzheimer's drug efficacy

Roche said ongoing trials of Alzheimer's disease drug candidate gantenerumab are designed to provide unequivocal results on efficacy as controversy continues in the United States over the benefits of a rival's approved drug. "Our strategy is to deliver unequivocal efficacy," the head of Roche's pharmaceuticals division, William Anderson, told journalists in a call covering 2021 results.

Merck sees 2022 sales up nearly 20%, mostly on molnupiravir

Merck & Co said on Wednesday it expects its 2022 sales to increase as much as 18 percent over last year, mostly on sales of its new COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir. The drugmaker said sales of the COVID-19 drug were $952 million in the fourth quarter, and it expects another $5 to $6 billion of sales for the drug in 2022. Merck developed the pill - and shares the profits equallly - with partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)