UK records new 88,171 COVID cases, 303 deaths

Britain reported 88,171 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 303 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 88,085 cases and 534 deaths reported on Wednesday, the highest daily number of fatalities since late February 2021.

