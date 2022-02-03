UK records new 88,171 COVID cases, 303 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 21:40 IST
Britain reported 88,171 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 303 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.
The figures compared to 88,085 cases and 534 deaths reported on Wednesday, the highest daily number of fatalities since late February 2021.
