Italy reports 112,691 coronavirus cases on Thursday, 414 deaths
MILAN (Reuters) Feb 3 - Italy reported 112,691 COVID-19 related cases on Thursday, against 118,994 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 414 from 395. Italy has registered 147,734 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 11.35 million cases to date.
Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 19,324 on Thursday, down from 19,550 a day earlier. There were 95 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 104 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,457 from a previous 1,524.
Some 915,337 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 964,521, the health ministry said.
