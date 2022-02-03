Left Menu

16 deaths, 3,148 fresh Covid cases in Haryana

Sixteen more Covid-19 related deaths were reported in Haryana on Thursday as 3,148 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the states infection count to 9,58,841, according to a Health Department bulletin. Gurugram district reported 896 fresh cases while Faridabad, Hisar and Sonipat reported 277, 193 and 215 cases, respectively.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-02-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 22:14 IST
Sixteen more Covid-19 related deaths were reported in Haryana on Thursday as 3,148 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 9,58,841, according to a Health Department bulletin. So far, 10.353 people have died from the infection in the state. Gurugram district reported 896 fresh cases while Faridabad, Hisar and Sonipat reported 277, 193 and 215 cases, respectively. Three people died in Gurugram and two each in Hisar, Panipat, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Kaithal districts, as per the bulletin.

