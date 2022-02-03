Number of confirmed COVID cases in France rises to over 20 million
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-02-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 23:47 IST
- Country:
- France
The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the epidemic rose above 20 million, health ministry data showed on Thursday.
The health ministry registered 274,352 new infections on Thursday, pushing the total to 20.15 million.
