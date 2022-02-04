Left Menu

Austria's upper house backs COVID vaccine mandate

The mandate, which is expected to be carried out in phases, is likely to come into force within days but there will be no checks until March 15, when police will start verifying the vaccination status of people they stop in their regular patrols.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2022 00:32 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 00:30 IST
Austria's upper house backs COVID vaccine mandate
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austria's upper house of parliament on Thursday passed a bill to make coronavirus vaccines compulsory for adults, bringing the European Union's first such sweeping vaccine mandate a step closer.

Roughly 69% of Austria's population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, one of the lowest rates in western Europe. The new government has stuck to the planned mandate https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/austria-introduces-lottery-covid-vaccine-incentive-2022-01-20 since it was announced https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/austria-reimposes-full-lockdown-makes-vaccination-compulsory-2021-11-19 by a previous chancellor in November, even as doubts have grown that it will be fully implemented. The mandate, which is expected to be carried out in phases, is likely to come into force within days but there will be no checks until March 15, when police will start verifying the vaccination status of people they stop in their regular patrols. More thorough checks will begin at a later, unspecified date in a third phase once a vaccination register is up and running.

"I hope that we will not need Phase 3 at all. If (health) experts say that in their assessment it is not necessary, if constitutional lawyers say it is not proportionate, Phase 3 will not happen," Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein told ORF radio hours before the upper house passed the bill by 47 votes to 12. He was asked whether that phase would still be necessary given the current record number of infections caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant, which means immunity among the population is also growing.

Adding to confusion about the mandate, the government is easing restrictions https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/austria-begin-easing-coronavirus-restrictions-feb-5-2022-01-29 on the unvaccinated, who will soon no longer be barred from restaurants and non-essential shops because intensive-care bed occupancy is at "a good level". Having cleared the upper house, the bill must go through the formality of being signed by President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer, after which it will come into force. That process usually takes a matter of days. The government has long said the mandate will begin at the start of February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us ...

 Global
3
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: France's COVID vaccine pass to stay until ICUs are 'emptied', says health minister; S.Korean companies take precautions to block COVID-19 spread after holidays and more

Health News Roundup: France's COVID vaccine pass to stay until ICUs are 'emp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022