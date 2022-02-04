NATO chief Stoltenberg in Oslo amid talk of c.bank appointment -Aftenposten

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who is among the applicants seeking to become Norway's next central bank governor, arrived in his native Norway on Thursday, daily Aftenposten reported, citing an anonymous source.

The Norwegian government earlier this week said it plans to name the new Norges Bank head on Friday and that the successful candidate will participate in a news conference on the same day.

