People enrolled in the U.S. government's Medicare program can get over-the-counter COVID-19 tests for free starting early spring, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said on Thursday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* The European Union's drug regulator said it would support a filing for approval of an upgraded COVID-19 vaccine targeting only the new Omicron variant if that is the quickest way to broaden the offering of available shots. * The cumulative total for confirmed COVID-19 cases in France since the start of the pandemic has passed 20 million, health ministry data showed.

* Austria's upper house of parliament passed a bill to make coronavirus vaccines compulsory for adults, bringing the European Union's first such sweeping vaccine mandate a step closer. * The number of adult Danes infected may be double the official tally, Danish scientists said, after releasing data suggesting one third of the adult population has been infected in the past three months.

AMERICAS * The Canadian government will not use troops against truckers whose nearly week-long protest of vaccine mandates has brought traffic in central Ottawa to a halt, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Malaysia kicked off a mass vaccination programme for children aged between 5 and 11.

* Hong Kong said it would extend a work-from-home plan for civil servants as health officials warned tougher measures could follow amid a worsening outbreak. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* South Africa's Afrigen Biologics has used the publicly available sequence of Moderna Inc's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine to make its own version of the shot, which could be tested in humans before the end of this year, Afrigen's top executive said. * The emerging BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron is not yet of concern for Africa based on studies so far, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention head said, while a World Health Organization scientist said it had been found in five African countries.

* Africa needs to speed up vaccinations six-fold if it hopes to beat the pandemic, and people on the continent should not become complacent because of reports Omicron is milder than previous variants, the WHO's Africa director said. * Saudi Arabia said citizens will be required to take the booster shot to be able to travel abroad starting Feb. 9, state media reported.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Britain approved Novavax's two-dose COVID-19 vaccine for use in adults, bringing a fifth coronavirus shot to the country amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant that has led to a spike in cases.

* The prices of drugs used to treat COVID-19 for those at risk of serious illness are "reasonably aligned" with how much they help patients, according to a draft report from the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global stocks stumbled as the European Central Bank and the Bank of England soured investor sentiment around inflation on Thursday, while a downbeat status update from the firm formerly known as Facebook further exacerbated traders. (Compiled by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Juliette Portala and Valentine Baldassari, editing by John Stonestreet and Nick Macfie)

