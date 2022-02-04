Left Menu

COVID-19: 25 more deaths in Punjab, 1,514 cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-02-2022 01:08 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 01:06 IST
COVID-19: 25 more deaths in Punjab, 1,514 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty-five more Covid-related deaths were reported in Punjab on Thursday while 1,514 new cases took the infection tally to 7,48,991, according to a medical bulletin.

The fatalities were reported from several districts, including Amritsar, Bathinda, Faridkot, Ludhiana and Fazilka as the death toll reached 17,360.

The number of active cases stands at 16,070.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 245, followed by 176 in Ludhiana and 165 in Jalandhar.

A total of 802 patients are on oxygen support while 73 critical patients are on ventilator support, as per the bulletin.

A total of 3.135 people have recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 7,15,561, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 290 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 90,298.

With three more deaths reported in the city in the last 24-hours, the toll reached 1,132.

The number of active cases in the city was 2,315 while the number of recoveries was 86,851.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us ...

 Global
3
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: France's COVID vaccine pass to stay until ICUs are 'emptied', says health minister; S.Korean companies take precautions to block COVID-19 spread after holidays and more

Health News Roundup: France's COVID vaccine pass to stay until ICUs are 'emp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022