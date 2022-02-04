S.Korea reports record 27,443 new COVID-19 cases, deaths remain low
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 04-02-2022 06:08 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 06:08 IST
South Korea reported a record daily increase of 27,443 new COVID-19 cases as the country faces a wave of Omicron variant infections, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Friday.
The KDCA also reported 24 new deaths linked to the virus.
