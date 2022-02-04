Left Menu

S.Korea reports record 27,443 new COVID-19 cases, deaths remain low

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 04-02-2022 06:08 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 06:08 IST
South Korea reported a record daily increase of 27,443 new COVID-19 cases as the country faces a wave of Omicron variant infections, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Friday.

The KDCA also reported 24 new deaths linked to the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

