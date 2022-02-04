China reports 29 new COVID cases for Feb 3 vs 39 a day earlier

China reported 29 confirmed coronavirus cases for Feb. 3, down from 39 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Friday. Of the new confirmed infections, 12 were locally transmitted and the rest were found among people arriving from overseas, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

No new fatalities were reported, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636. Mainland China had 106,270 confirmed cases as of Feb. 3.

