Left Menu

1-Olympics-Beijing organisers report 21 new COVID cases, down from 55 a day earlier

The number of new COVID-19 cases at the Beijing Winter Olympics more than halved on Thursday to 21 versus a peak of 55 a day earlier, according to Games organisers on Friday. Fourteen cases were found among new airport arrivals, which included seven athletes and their accompanying personnel.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-02-2022 09:48 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 09:40 IST
1-Olympics-Beijing organisers report 21 new COVID cases, down from 55 a day earlier
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The number of new COVID-19 cases at the Beijing Winter Olympics more than halved on Thursday to 21 versus a peak of 55 a day earlier, according to Games organisers on Friday.

Fourteen cases were found among new airport arrivals, which included seven athletes and their accompanying personnel. Another seven cases were among those in the "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public.

Participants in Beijing are confined to a "closed loop" in order to prevent contact with the general public, moving between accommodation and Olympic venues on official transport. Every Games participant is also tested on a daily basis in an effort to identify any infections within the loop quickly.

All Olympic participants are arriving on charter flights.

Also Read: Beijing migrant worker's search for son sparks outrage, sympathy

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
3
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022