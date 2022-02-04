Left Menu

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally climbs to 4,30,296 with 523 fresh cases

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 04-02-2022 10:16 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 10:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand on Friday reported 523 fresh COVID-19 cases, 78 less than the previous day, as the tally mounted to 4,30,296, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 5,308 as two more persons, one each from Ramgarh and Chatra districts, succumbed to the virus, it said.

East Singhbhum district registered the highest number of new infections at 203, followed by state capital Ranchi (128) and Bokaro (38).

Jharkhand now has 3,256 active cases, while 4,21,732 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said.

About two crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 till date, including 53,100 since Thursday, it added.

