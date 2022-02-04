People enrolled in the U.S. government's Medicare program can get over-the-counter COVID-19 tests for free starting early spring, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said on Thursday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Germany's health experts are divided over whether the country is ready to ease COVID-19 restrictions as its neighbors start dialing back curbs. * The cumulative total for confirmed COVID-19 cases in France since the start of the pandemic has passed 20 million, health ministry data showed.

* Austria's upper house of parliament passed a bill to make coronavirus vaccines compulsory for adults, bringing the European Union's first such sweeping vaccine mandate a step closer. AMERICAS

* American Express Co said on Thursday it would ask its New York employees to work from their offices at least once a week from next month. Bank of New York Mellon Corp is also asking its employees to return to the office from March 7 in regions where conditions allow. * The Canadian government will not use troops against truckers whose nearly week-long protest of vaccine mandates has brought traffic in central Ottawa to a halt, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Australia could use its defense forces to help manage a COVID-19 outbreak in the aged-care sector that has stretched staffing and forced many homes into lockdowns, the prime minister said on Friday, as national infection numbers remained on a downtrend.

* A total of 21 new COVID-19 infections were found among Olympic Games-related personnel on Feb. 3, down from 55 a day earlier, Games organizers said ahead of Friday's opening ceremony. * South Korea extended COVID-19 social distancing rules on Friday for an additional two weeks as Omicron variant infections soar, including a 9 p.m. curfew for restaurants and a six-person limit on private gatherings.

* India's death toll from COVID-19 crossed 500,000 on Friday, a level many health experts say was breached last year but obscured by inaccurate surveys and unaccounted dead in the hinterlands, where millions remain vulnerable to the disease. * Malaysia kicked off a mass vaccination program for children aged between 5 and 11.

* Hong Kong said it would extend a work-from-home plan for civil servants as health officials warned tougher measures could follow amid a worsening outbreak. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* South Africa's Afrigen Biologics has used the publicly available sequence of Moderna Inc's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine to make its version of the shot, which could be tested in humans before the end of this year, Afrigen's top executive said. * Saudi Arabia said citizens will be required to take the booster shot to be able to travel abroad starting Feb. 9, state media reported.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Novavax Inc said on Thursday its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine had received provisional approval from New Zealand's medicines regulator for use in adults.

* Britain approved Novavax's two-dose COVID-19 vaccine for use in adults, bringing a fifth coronavirus shot to the country amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant that has led to a spike in cases. * The prices of drugs used to treat COVID-19 for those at risk of serious illness are "reasonably aligned" with how much they help patients, according to a draft report from the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian equity markets fought for a footing, supported by an Amazon-led bounce in U.S futures, but oil's rise to a seven-year high kept traders on edge over prospects that interest rates will rise to curb global inflationary pressures.

* U.S. job growth likely slowed sharply in January as COVID-19 infections lashed the nation, disrupting activity at high-contact businesses, a temporary setback to the labor market recovery that was already reversing at the end of the month.

