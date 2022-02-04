Ukraine reports record daily high of 43,778 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine registered a record daily high of 43,778 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday. The previous high of 39,620 cases was reported on Thursday.

Ministry data showed 174 new related deaths. Ukraine's total infections in the pandemic stands at 4.2 million so far, with 100,983 deaths.

