Syria launches National Pandemic Influenza Preparedness Plan

Despite the disruptions and difficulties created by a protracted humanitarian crisis and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Syria's Ministry of Health (MOH) successfully launched its first comprehensive National Pandemic Influenza Preparedness Plan (NPIPP).

Development of the new plan was overseen by the Syrian National Influenza Committee (SNIC)—a new entity established by the MOH to ensure a whole-of government and whole-of-society approach to influenza preparedness and response that coordinates action across all sectors and stakeholders.

A multisectoral venture

The SNIC includes representatives from a range of government ministries and directorates, including health, communicable disease, agriculture, education, the interior, and military medical services, as well as representatives from WHO country and regional offices. Together, this multisectoral committee is responsible for developing, maintaining, testing, evaluating and revising the NPIPP. Its work is supported by multiple partners, including WHO with support from the Pandemic Influenza Preparedness (PIP) Framework Partnership Contribution.

Throughout 2021, despite the huge operational restrictions and economic difficulties caused by the ongoing humanitarian emergencies and COVID-19 pandemic, the SNIC worked to develop the NPIPP. It conducted field visits and held technical consultations (both virtual and in-person) and considered lessons learned from the 2009 A(H1N1) and ongoing COVID-19 pandemics. And it aligned its plan with WHO guidance on pandemic preparedness and response, particularly with regards to integrating surveillance for multiple pathogens. To that end, in parallel with the SNIC's work on the NPIPP, Syria has successfully established an integrated laboratory and sentinel surveillance system that has enhanced detection and monitoring capacities for both influenza viruses and SARS-CoV-2.

In November 2021, a final draft of the NPIPP was agreed to by all members of the SNIC and endorsed by the Syrian government. The final plan includes a detailed operational component identifying timeframes and responsibilities to guide preparedness and response capacity building for influenza outbreaks in human and animals.

Next steps

The process of developing the NPIPP has increased both the MOH and broader Syrian government's commitment towards influenza preparedness and response. Through the PIP PC, WHO will continue to support the country to test, evaluate and refine the plan over the next two years. Planned activities include a simulation exercise in 2022 to test the plan and identify areas for further strengthening.

In addition, the government is planning to use the NPIPP as a blueprint for enhancing preparedness, readiness and response to other priority health threats, including COVID-19 and other respiratory pathogens.