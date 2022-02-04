Left Menu

Rajasthan govt decides to lift night curfew, opens religious places

Further, religious places have been permitted to function as per their regular schedule and offerings by devotees will be allowed, it said.Currently, night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am is in place and a maximum of 100 people are allowed at events such as weddings.Academic activities in the state resumed from February 1 as the government allowed re-opening of classes X to XII.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-02-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 14:55 IST
Further relaxing COVID-19 restrictions, the Rajasthan government on Friday decided to lift night curfew and allow up to 250 people at private and public gatherings. The revised rules will come into effect from February 5, the government stated in its fresh guidelines. Further, religious places have been permitted to function as per their regular schedule and offerings by devotees will be allowed, it said.

Currently, night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am is in place and a maximum of 100 people are allowed at events such as weddings.

Academic activities in the state resumed from February 1 as the government allowed re-opening of classes X to XII. Classes VI to IX will re-open from February 10. There are 59,513 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

