UK scientists look to repurpose existing antiviral drugs for COVID

British researchers are looking to repurpose existing anti-viral therapies to treat COVID-19 as part of a small project, the University of Oxford said on Friday, as they seek to fill a gap in the development of these types of therapies to tackle the coronavirus.

Scientists will initially screen 138 drugs with known antiviral activity against the COVID-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus to study and identify combinations that would boost their potential, the university said in a statement https://www.ox.ac.uk/news/2022-02-04-research-collaboration-launched-focus-repurposing-existing-anti-viral-therapies.

The rapid spread of the Omicron has also forced researchers to find options that work against the variant which has led to a spike in cases worldwide.

