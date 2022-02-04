Left Menu

UK scientists look to repurpose existing antiviral drugs for COVID

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-02-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 14:59 IST
UK scientists look to repurpose existing antiviral drugs for COVID
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British researchers are looking to repurpose existing anti-viral therapies to treat COVID-19 as part of a small project, the University of Oxford said on Friday, as they seek to fill a gap in the development of these types of therapies to tackle the coronavirus.

Scientists will initially screen 138 drugs with known antiviral activity against the COVID-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus to study and identify combinations that would boost their potential, the university said in a statement https://www.ox.ac.uk/news/2022-02-04-research-collaboration-launched-focus-repurposing-existing-anti-viral-therapies.

The rapid spread of the Omicron has also forced researchers to find options that work against the variant which has led to a spike in cases worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
3
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022