278 cancer patients detected in two months' screening in Rajasthan: Minister

278 cancer patients were found in the screening of 4,000 persons by Early Detection Vans in the last two months in Rajasthan, Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena on Friday said.

Camps are being organised up to Panchayat level for early detection and treatment of cancer in the state, he said. He said that in the last two months, nine camps have been organised by these vans.

Those who were found with cancer were advised to get admitted to hospital for treatment, he said. Meena said that the vans are not only going from village to village to screen and treat people but are also making people aware of cancer.

The minister was addressing a state-level seminar organised on the occasion of World Cancer Day at Swasthya Bhavan. He said that early detection and early treatment of cancer is the only prevention. He directed the officers to conduct effective screening of patients in Cancer Care Units located in all district hospitals.

