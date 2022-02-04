Free palliative care centre opened for under-privileged cancer patients in Coimbatore

Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research (SRIOR) on Friday opened a free-of-cost palliative care centre for terminally ill cancer patients at Pachapalayam on the outskirts of the city.

With the support of SNR Sons Charitable Trust, the centre will cater to caring for terminal cancer patients and any institution or hospital from any part of the country can send such patients to be housed there for palliative care under the leadership of oncologist Dr P Guhan.

The ailing patients can spend their last days with minimal pain and peace of mind with confidence that proper medical care and love will be given to them till their last breath, Guhan told reporters on the sidelines of inauguration of the centre on World Cancer Day.

''The end of one's life deserves as much beauty, care and respect just as the beginning of life,'' Guhan said.

Till date, SRIOR has screened free-of-cost more than three lakh women for cervical and breast cancer along with 1.58 lakh men and women for oral cavity cancer, Guhan said.

