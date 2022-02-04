Left Menu

Third wave may get over by mid-March as cases declining, curve flattening, says Maha minister

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 04-02-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 17:08 IST
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said the number of COVID-19 cases had begun declining statewide and predicted that the third wave of the pandemic might get over by the second or third week of March.

He said the state, which was reporting 48,000 cases per day during the third wave which started some weeks ago, was now seeing the tally increase by 15,000 daily, adding that the infection curve was flattening in major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Raigad.

Speaking to reporters here, the minister said the Centre must start the process of vaccinating children in the 12-15 age segment against COVID-19. He said Maharashtra was ready with the health infrastructure to vaccinate this age group.

Coronavirus-induced curbs will continue to be lowered as the number of cases go down, Tope added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

