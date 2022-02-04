Left Menu

Health Ministry to organize 'chintan shivir' on Feb 5-6

The Union Health Ministry will organize a two-day workshop "chintan shivir - Heal by India" this weekend.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 18:20 IST
Health Ministry to organize 'chintan shivir' on Feb 5-6
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Health Ministry will organize a two-day workshop "chintan shivir - Heal by India" this weekend. The theme of the chintan shivir is "Heal by India - Supply of healthcare workers to the World."

According to sources, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, MoS, Health Bharati Pravin Pawar, and senior health ministry officials will be present in the workshop to be held at National Institute for Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi on February 5-6. Top health experts like Dr. Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR, Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, Delhi, Dr. V K Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog, and others will also participate in "chintan shivir - Heal by India", sources told ANI.

During the workshop, there will be presentations and discussions by the National Medical Commission, the Dental Council of India, and other medical councils and bodies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022