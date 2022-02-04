Left Menu

Indore college faculty create mask detecting mechanism

We have developed a software after detailed research to immediately identify those who are not wearing masks the moment they pass through the camera.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 04-02-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 18:47 IST
Indore college faculty create mask detecting mechanism
  • Country:
  • India

A couple of professors of an engineering college in Indore in Madhya Pradesh have claimed to have made a device that can detect people moving about without wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 'mask detector' was developed by Associate Professor Puja Gupta and Assistant Professor Upendra Singh of the Information Technology department of Shri GS Institute of Technology and Sciences (SGSITS), a government aided autonomous institute. “The mask detector works with the help of a CCTV camera. We have developed a software after detailed research to immediately identify those who are not wearing masks the moment they pass through the camera. A 'please wear mask' message will be blared and their images are captured in the camera associated with the system,” Gupta told PTI on Friday.

Gupta said the cost of developing the device has been Rs 20,000, which would come down to around Rs 4,000 if produced on a large-scale, adding that the authorities here and in other places can use it to impose fines on those violating mask norms in public places.

Gupta said the instrument has given 98.26 per cent accurate results while examining 75,000 photos.

SGSITS Director Rakesh Sharma said the local administration has asked that the instrument be installed in one of the IT parks here, and depending on the results, more spots would be taken up for deployment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022