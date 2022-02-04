Mumbai: Fireman injured in mock drill on Jan 29 dies in hospital

A Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel who was injured during a mock drill in Matunga area of the metropolis on January 29 has died, civic officials said on Friday. Sadashiv Karve (53) had sustained severe leg injuries during a mock drill held on Bhau Daji Lad Road on January 29 around 10 am, a statement from the office of Mayor Kishori Pednekar said. He died on Thursday night while undergoing treatment at the civic-run Sion Hospital, it said, adding that the Fire Brigade chief has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Among those who paid tribute to Karve, whose body was kept at the fire brigade headquarters at Byculla, was Pednekar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)