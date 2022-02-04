Left Menu

England's estimated R number turns higher, could be above 1

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-02-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 19:11 IST
The estimated range of England's COVID-19 reproduction "R" number has risen to between 0.8 and 1.1, returning to its value two weeks ago, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, adding that the number of cases each day could be rising.

An R number between 0.8 and 1.1 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 8 and 11 other people. Last week the range was 0.7 to 0.9, however, the week before the range was also 0.8 to 1.1.

The daily growth of infections was estimated at between -3% to +1%, compared to -6% to -2% the previous week.

