Britain's pandemic modellers say future large waves of COVID possible

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-02-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 19:17 IST
There is a realistic possibility of large waves of COVID-19 infection in the future in Britain and such waves might even be considered likely, epidemiologists who model the COVID-19 pandemic to inform government advice have said.

"Large future waves of infection that need active management to prevent detrimental pressure on the health and care sector are, at least, a realistic possibility (high confidence) or likely (medium confidence)," the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling, Operational sub-group (SPI-M-O) said in a consensus statement published on Friday.

