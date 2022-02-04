Left Menu

AIIMS, Bhubaneswar to resume OPD service from Monday

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has received 12,414 outpatient department patients from January 17 to February 3 after consulting with doctors via the two apps since January 17 due to the closure of its OPD in view of the sudden surge of COVID-19 cases.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-02-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 19:23 IST
AIIMS, Bhubaneswar to resume OPD service from Monday
  • Country:
  • India

With daily COVID-19 cases declining and many of its staff members recovering from the infection, the authorities of AIIMS Bhubaneswar has decided to resume walk-in OPD services from Monday, officials said. AIIMS Bhubaneswar medical superintendent S N Mohanty said on Friday the COVID committee meeting of AIIMS discussed the decreasing trend of pandemic and decided to open up the OPD.

All the departments have been advised to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines and the OPD schedule will be followed as before. Instrctions have also been given to reserve four to five beds in each ward for the new admission cases of suspects. The overall routine check-up of patients will continue through the 'AIIMS Bhubaneswar Swasthya app and Telemedicine and all IPD admissions and OTs will function as before (pre-COVID time). The COVID labour room will also run for a week, Mohanty said. AIIMS Bhubaneswar has received 12,414 outpatient department patients from January 17 to February 3 after consulting with doctors via the two apps since January 17 due to the closure of its OPD in view of the sudden surge of COVID-19 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022