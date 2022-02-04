Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-02-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 19:27 IST
J-K reports 1,429 Covid cases, 3 deaths
The declining trend in daily Covid cases continued in Jammu and Kashmir with 1,429 being reported on Friday, officials said.

They said the union territory also reported three deaths related to the pandemic that pushed the toll to 4,702.

Of the fresh cases, 607 were recorded from the Jammu division and 822 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 266 cases, followed by 228 cases in Jammu district, they added.

A total of 4,43,891 cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far.

There are 24,080 active Covid cases in the union territory as of now, while the number of recovered patients was 4,15,109, the officials said.

