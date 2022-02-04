Left Menu

Delhi: AIIMS to start in-patient admissions, elective surgeries

In a view of the reduction in COVID-19 cases, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday announced that routine inpatient admissions and elective surgeries will resume with immediate effect at the hospital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 19:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The circular has been issued by the Medical Superintendent Dr. D K Sharma, "It has been decided that routine inpatient admissions including elective surgeries in general wards as well as in private wards in AIIMS hospital and all centers to be resumed at the immediate effect on a restricted basis as per availability of staff, inpatients beds, and OT services." Earlier on January 8, AIIMS has suspended all routine in-patient admissions and non-essential surgeries till further orders.

During the surge in COVID-19 cases, the hospital also decided to shut its specialty clinic and demand hospitalization for COVID 19 positive patients. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

