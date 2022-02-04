COVID-19 infection rate gradually decreasing in Nepal due to its decline in India: Health Ministry

The COVID-19 infection rate in Nepal is gradually decreasing as it is declining in neighbouring India and also due to people's adherence to safety measures, the health ministry said here on Friday.

Though the country is currently hit by the Omicron virus, with the outbreak of the third wave of the pandemic, the infection rate is gradually decreasing, Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Sangeeta Mishra said.

Mishra said that the COVID–19 infection rate is also decreasing in neighbouring India except Andhra Pradesh, and as a result Nepal is also witnessing a lower infection rate, she said, adding that another reason is that Nepalese people have followed health protocols.

India added 1,49,394 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total virus tally to 4,19,52,712, while the active cases further declined to 14,35,569, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

Mishra said that the government has intensified the COVID-19 vaccination and the arrangements have been made in such a way that there will be no shortage of vaccines, she said.

Nepal on Friday reported 2,526 new coronavirus cases along with 16 deaths. A total of 8,425 people have recovered, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

There are currently 56,751 active cases of COVID-19 across the country. A total number of 11,794 people have died of the viral infection and the national tally of cases has reached over 960,000.

Meanwhile, the Kathmandu Valley alone recorded 745 cases of the virus on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)