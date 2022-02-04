UK reports 254 more COVID deaths, 84,053 cases
Reuters | London | Updated: 04-02-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 21:40 IST
Britain reported 84,053 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and a further 254 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, as numbers drifted lower following a wave of Omicron cases at the turn of the year.
The number of new cases in the past seven days was down 2.4% on a week before at 614,720, while the number of deaths was 3.4% down on the previous week at 1,766.
