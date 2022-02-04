Italy reports 99,522 coronavirus cases on Friday, 433 deaths
Italy reported 99,522 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 112,691 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 433 from 414. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,440 from a previous 1,457. Some 884,893 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 915,337, the health ministry said.
Italy reported 99,522 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 112,691 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 433 from 414. Italy has registered 148,167 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 11.45 million cases to date.
Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 19,000 on Friday, down from 19,324 a day earlier. There were 114 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 95 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,440 from a previous 1,457.
Some 884,893 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 915,337, the health ministry said.
