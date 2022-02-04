Aaron Bell, a British lawmaker in the ruling Conservative party, has submitted a letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson, saying the prime minister's handling of Downing Street lockdown parties had made his position untenable. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Spain will next week lift a requirement for people to wear masks outdoors, extending a wider rollback of restrictions as contagion slowly recedes in the country. * Greece will allow tourists with a European vaccination certificate to enter the country without having to show a negative COVID test from Feb. 7, the government said.

* Germany's health experts are divided over whether the country is ready to ease restrictions as its neighbours start dialling back curbs. * The cumulative total for confirmed COVID-19 cases in France since the start of the pandemic has passed 20 million, health ministry data showed.

AMERICAS * Brazil reported on Thursday 298,408 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, breaking the country's previous record for daily infections, and 1,041 COVID-19 deaths, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

* Russia and Argentina are working on a new COVID-19 vaccine contract, the Kremlin said on Thursday ahead of talks between presidents Vladimir Putin and Alberto Fernandez in Moscow. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Hong Kong plans to roll out rapid antigen tests to all its 7.5 million people in the near future, city leader Carrie Lam said, as the increasingly isolated global financial hub tries to control a new outbreak. * India's death toll from COVID-19 crossed 500,000 on Friday, a level many health experts say was breached last year but obscured by inaccurate surveys and unaccounted dead in the hinterlands, where millions remain vulnerable to the disease.

* Australia could use its defence forces to help manage a COVID-19 outbreak in the aged-care sector that has stretched staffing and forced many homes into lockdowns, the prime minister said, as national infection numbers remained on a downtrend. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* South Africa is seeing more cases of the BA.2 sub-variant of the Omicron coronavirus variant and is monitoring it, but there is no clear sign that BA.2 is substantially different from the original Omicron strain, a senior scientist said. * The United Arab Emirates announced that it will lift a travel ban on its vaccinated citizens to travel to twelve African countries, state news agency WAM said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * French drugmaker Sanofi said it still expected its COVID-19 vaccine to complete phase III trial in the first quarter.

* The mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine produced at the World Health Organization-backed vaccine hub in South Africa could take up to three years to get approval if companies do not share their technology and data, a WHO official said. * British researchers want to repurpose existing antiviral therapies to treat COVID-19, the University of Oxford said, in an attempt to sidestep lengthy development processes through readily available drugs.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * European stock indexes faltered on Friday, despite strong Amazon earnings, while a sell-off in bonds briefly turned Germany's 5-year yield positive for the first time in four years after the European Central Bank was more hawkish than expected.

* The U.S. economy created far more jobs than expected in January despite the disruption to consumer-facing businesses from a surge in COVID-19 cases, pointing to underlying strength that should sustain the expansion as the Federal Reserve starts to raise interest rates. (Compiled by Alexander Kloss, Shailesh Kuber and Krishna Chandra Eluri; Editing by John Stonestreet, Kirsten Donovan)

