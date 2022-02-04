Left Menu

Turkey logs record 111,157 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours -ministry

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 04-02-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 22:22 IST
Turkey recorded 111,157 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, its highest daily figure of the pandemic, while the daily death toll was its highest in four months, health ministry data showed on Friday.

In late December, daily cases stood at about 20,000 but have since surged due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Friday's data also showed 248 people died due to COVID-19 in the same 24-hour period, the highest daily toll since Oct. 4 when there were also 248 deaths.

